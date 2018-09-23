© Nicolas Asfouri / AFP

Beijing has threatened that Washington will face "consequences" if it doesn't withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.China's Foreign Ministry did not mince words, saying Washington should immediately correct its "mistakes" before it's too late or face the consequences for the decision."We strongly call on the US to remedy the mistake and cancel the sanctions. Otherwise, the US has to bear the consequences," spokesperson Geng Shuang said as cited by Chinese media.The US' measures will not, however, affect Sino-Russian strategic cooperation, which will only further grow, Geng stated.The punitive measures are part of China-related "hysteria," over Beijing's ever-growing economy, which is currently sweeping Washington, author and historian Gerald Horne believes. Speaking to RT, the analyst said the US is well advised to halt the aggressive approach to avoid unpredictable consequences.Beijing's furious response comes amid a raging trade war kicked off by Washington. US President Donald Trump decided to hit Beijing with tariffs, claiming there was unfair competition and intellectual property theft by China. The escalation has already resulted in reciprocal tariffs on billions of dollars-worth of goods and open disputes at the WTO.In another move, the US reportedly ordered Chinese official state-run news agency Xinhua and the China Global Television Network (CGTN), to register as foreign agents under the Nazi-era Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).