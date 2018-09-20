Ukrainian fighters, on the eve of a visit to the Lugansk People's Republic, by the first deputy head of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (HMM), Aleksandr Huga, staged a false flag attack on their own positions, which were then blamed on the People's Militia of the LPR. This was reported by the official representative of the People's Militia of the LPR, Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Marochko.Earlier, the command of the so-called "operation of the united forces" accused the People's Militia of shelling areas of the Crimean and Lugansk settlements under the control of Kiev.Marochko noted that the practice of false accusations of LPR servicemen by the Ukrainian side "has long acquired a systematic character."Earlier today, Hug said that since the start of the year 34 civilians have been killed in the Donbass. This is a significant reduction in loss to civilian lives compared to the start of the conflict, where tens of thousands of innocent civilians were killed by Ukrainian 'ethnic cleansing' missions against Ukrainians who identify as 'Russians'.We also add that, according to Daniil Bezsonov, the chief of the press service of the operational command of the DPR, the Ukrainian armed forces activated drone operations near Donetsk and Gorlovka .On the eve, on September 18, a strategic unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) of the US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk, aimed to conduct reconnaissance of a large depth of the their territory, and flew for quite some time around the line of demarcation (ceasefire line) in the Donbass .On September 16, the air defense forces of the DPR recorded the activity of six unmanned aerial vehicles .