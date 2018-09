A woman who has accused President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault decades ago wants her allegations to be investigated by the FBI before she appears at a U.S. Senate hearing, her lawyers said on Tuesday.

"He is one of the great intellects and one of the finest people that anybody has known. You look at his references - I've never seen anything quite like it," he said. "The FBI has I think gone through a process six times with him over the years where he went to higher and higher positions. He is somebody very special."

I've been through the process of Senate advise-and-consent confirmation, including an FBI background investigation, and must warn Professor Christine Blasey to be careful what she wishes for As President Trump noted, Judge Kavanaugh has been through the FBI wringer six times Because Senator Feinstein waited until the very last minute to bring up this serious charge, the FBI would be faced with what is called "raw" information in the FBI advise-and-consent vetting process.Having been through the Senate's advise and consent process in much kinder and gentler times, I learned a lot. I was confirmed in 1989. Today's FBI vetting has been updated with 21st-century technological advances that I previously identified and warned about In going through the FBI "full field," I was assigned a special agent who was a first-rate individual with a good sense of humor. He explained the process: everything I put down on my "clearance form" would be gone over by their capable "forensic auditors," and he would concurrently do my "field" investigation.He quipped that he would first interview the five references I put down and, expecting them to say good things about me, would ask at the end: "Now, who doesn't like him?" He then added: "We like ex-wives." And so it went.I asked him how you address any asserted derogatory information - that is, "raw" allegations. He explained that the accusation is put on a form, and then the negative information provided is fully investigated as best as they can, with additional interviews and additional searches for any possible hard forensic evidence.Professor Ford has an attorney, and like separation of powers and Fourth Amendment protections, attorney-client privilege is sacred - unless one is Special Counsel Mueller. However, prior to hiring her attorney, investigators could discover how and when that lawyer got recommended and what was said about the case by those outside attorney-client privilege.Do the Democrats, so anxious to demand an FBI investigation, really want to open Pandora's box? The old advice, "Be careful what you wish for," might be worth consideration.