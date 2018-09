© AFP



So how is all that now connected to Israel?

So who is the senior Israeli official and why is that important?

"An examination of the part of the indictment that deals with the State of Israel leads to a conclusion that is likely to shake the foundations, to the effect that in the Civil Service there was (or perhaps still is) a mole (foreign agent) who is serving foreign interests," warned Gabbay.

So did Tymoshenko really support anti-Semites?

"When I look at how that message was released, let's say it's a very abnormal thing ... the statement is precisely what Manafort requested." Ayalon added: "Tarnishing Tymoshenko wasn't in Manafort's interest, Manafort is a mercenary. It was [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's interest." He continued, "If someone truly wants to convince the public it wasn't him, come and show the bureau's work that preceded that statement."

? Your guide to the controversial case...Paul Manafort is an international political consultant and lobbyist who managed the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016. At the end of last week he signed a plea bargain in whichIn the indictment in which he confessed as part of the plea bargain with U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, there is also mention of Manafort's lobbying activity for former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych, who was the pro-Russian candidate in the country's 2012 election.In order to achieve that, according to the indictment, Manafort allegedly "privately" coordinated He allegedly acted to publish this material in the American press. The goal was to cause a senior official in the Obama administration who supported Tymoshenko at the time to look like a supporter of anti-Semitism. According to current assessments in the U.S. media, including The Washington Post,By so doing, Manafort believed thatwho had the support of Western liberals, and press for an end to support for her by Obama and Clinton.The document did not reveal the identity of the "senior Israeli official" who allegedly coordinated with Manafort the publication of the declaration that was designed to intervene in U.S.-Ukraine relations.An examination of the notices of condemnation against Tymoshenko by official sources in Israel at the time indicated that on October 27, 2012 , while Manafort was working for Yanukovych's election campaign, Israel's Foreign Ministry, which was headed at the time by Avigdor Lieberman,whose senior officials were known for their anti-Semitic statements.That same condemnation of this agreement was cited at the timein The New York Times and the far-right Breitbart News website Lieberman strongly denies any connection to Manafort and says that he never met or spoke to him, and thatHis party colleague, former MK Alex Miller, supports this version and told Haaretz that it was clear that the agreement was problematic and that Israel should condemn it. On Sunday night Lieberman even asked Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to contact U.S. authorities as soon as possible to get them to reveal the name of the senior Israeli official and to remove the cloud.At the same time, an official request from Israeli authorities to receive the information for an internal investigation may be handled differently.Labor Party chairman Avi Gabbay and former Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon turned to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the attorney general's office, the Shin Bet security service and the Foreign Ministry, asking them to initiate an urgent investigation of the issue.Among professionals and the political leadership in Israelat the time thatwhich amassed power in the 2012 election campaign,and the growing support for it was dangerous for the Jewish community in the country, and in general. But the specific condemnation by the Foreign Ministry in the Russian languageprior to the election - as described in Manafort's indictment.Then-Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon said on Monday morning in an interview with Ayala Hasson on Radio 103 that he was not familiar with the statement at the time, but learned about it only recently, adding that the affair should be investigated. He said,Sources in the Foreign Ministry who were familiar with the subject at the time told Haaretz thatThe ministry said in response,The ministry refused to respond to a question regarding what kind of staff work is done before issuing a statement in Russian and on whose authority the statement had been issued.And maybe Manafort was just bragging for no reason and the Israeli didn't even know about the interests behind the scenes?It's certainly possible that Manafortand faithfully represented the position of the foreign service, in order to accumulate credit from his employers.directly or as an intermediary, and perhaps even without knowing who was behind the step and why, and in effect by doing so was also in the service of Putin.A comprehensive examination of the publication of the statement, along with an official request to receive the information from the U.S. authorities, could make that clear.