© Murad Sezer/Reuters

"Don't believe in this crisis. We don't have such a thing. These are all [part of a] manipulation," Erdogan said Wednesday. "This is Turkey, not the United States," he said. "You rent your store and shop with Turkish liras here. Otherwise you will pray a price."

according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey will extend the use of the domestic currency, the lira, as a substitute for the US dollar, he said.which has stirred a number of economic difficulties in the country.The Turkish central bank hasdespite sharp criticism of this measure from the president himself. The last time the rate was that high in Turkey was 2004.Relations between the US and Turkey have deteriorated since the failed military coup against Erdogan in 2016. The Turkish president has accused Washington of protecting the coup plotters. The US began applying economic pressure after the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey, accused by Ankara of aiding the failed military coup.Brunson, a US citizen and Turkish resident for over two decades, was arrested in Turkey on charges of terrorism and espionage. He is facing up to 35 years behind bars if found guilty. A Turkish appeals court rejected Brunson's bid for freedom in August.