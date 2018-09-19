© AFP



President Trump in an exclusive interview with Hill.TV said Tuesday he ordered the release of classified documents in the Russia collusion case to show the public the FBI probe started as a "hoax" and that exposing it could become one of the "crowning achievements" of his presidency."What we've done is a great service to the country, really," Trump said in a 45-minute, wide-ranging interview in the Oval Office."I hope to be able to call this, along with tax cuts and regulation and all the things I've done ... in its own way this might be the most important thing because this was corrupt," he said."If I did one mistake with Comey, I should have fired him before I got here. I should have fired him the day I won the primaries," Trump said. "I should have fired him right after the convention, say I don't want that guy. Or at least fired him the first day on the job. ... I would have been better off firing him or putting out a statement that I don't want him there when I get there."Trump has offered different reasons in the past for his firing of the FBI chief, blaming Comey's handling of the Clinton case but also linking it to Comey's actions in the Russia investigation.The president also called into question the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation, again criticizing it for surveilling his campaign.As for the judges on the secret intelligence court: "It looks to me, just based on your reporting, that they have been misled," the president said, citing a series of columns in The Hill identifying shortcomings in the FBI investigation. "I mean I don't think we have to go much further than to say that they've been misled.""One of the things I'm disappointed in is that the judges in FISA didn't, don't seem to have done anything about it. I'm very disappointed in that Now, I may be wrong because, maybe as we sit here and talk, maybe they're well into it. We just don't know that because I purposely have not chosen to get involved," Trump said.The president spared no words in criticizing Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, lawyer Lisa Page and other FBI officials who started the probe. He recited specific text messages Page and Strzok traded while having an affair and investigating his campaign, arguing the texts showed they condoned leaks and conducted a bogus probe.Those texts are to be released as a result of Trump's announcement on Monday.Trump cited one text released recently in which Strzok and Page appear to discuss getting McCabe to approve an expansion of the Russia case right after Comey is fired.He denounced the FBI for leaking to create what he said was a false narrative against him, saying it appeared to be an "insurance policy" to destroy his presidency if he won."Number one, how illegal is it? And number two, how low is it?" he said."What we have now is an insurance policy," the president said. "But it has been totally discredited, even Democrats agree that it has been discredited. They are not going to admit to it, but it has been totally discredited. I think, frankly, more so by text than by documents."In the end, he said, his goal was to let the public decide by seeing the documents that have been kept secret for more than two years. "All I want to do is be transparent," he said.Asked what he thought the outcome of his long-running fight with the FBI, the president said: "I hope to be able put this up as one of my crowning achievements that I was able to ... expose something that is truly a cancer in our country."