© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Cosmic Rays increases

Cosmic rays triggering volcanoes

Magnetic reversals

Increased volcanism and underwater volcanoes effecting the climate

3 million underwater volcanoes heating the oceans

Declining sea levels

Global crop yield declines

Which countries will lose crop production

Not by Fire but by Ice

Crater Glacier in Mt St Helens grows

Antarctic glaciers grow

The climate of Chicago moved to Atlanta during the last glaciation

You are on your own to grow food as governments are not acknowledging the problem

David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 and Robert Felix of Iceagenow.info and the author of Not by Fire but by Ice and Magnetic Reversals & Evolutionary leaps discuss: