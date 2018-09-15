- Cosmic Rays increases
- Cosmic rays triggering volcanoes
- Magnetic reversals
- Increased volcanism and underwater volcanoes effecting the climate
- 3 million underwater volcanoes heating the oceans
- Declining sea levels
- Global crop yield declines
- Which countries will lose crop production
- Not by Fire but by Ice
- Crater Glacier in Mt St Helens grows
- Antarctic glaciers grow
- The climate of Chicago moved to Atlanta during the last glaciation
- You are on your own to grow food as governments are not acknowledging the problem
Sources
Comment: For more information check out SOTT's latest monthly summary: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - August 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
To understand how and why these extreme weather events are occurring read Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection by Pierre Lescaudron and Laura Knight-Jadczyk.