The world is facing a record number of storms raging through the Northern hemisphere at the same time. There areincluding a potentially "catastrophic" Hurricane Florence, meteorologists say.Florence, a Category 2 hurricane that has already prompted massive evacuations in the US, is far from being the only one roaming through the Atlantic. Another hurricane,the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says. However, this Category 1 hurricane is expected to lose steam before it actually arrives at Europe's shores, as the scientists believe it will eventually come to the western part of the continent in a form of a storm early next week.Meanwhile, in the Caribbean Sea, aas its wind speed reaches more than 70 kilometers per hour. However, it is also expected to lose power and arrive in Jamaica in a form of a tropical depression next Monday.Another storm,, where, according to NHC forecasts, it will arrive as a tropical depression early next week.The Atlantic, however, has more potentially unpleasant surprises up its sleeve. On Thursday, meteorologists recorded aIt is also not the only part of the Northern hemisphere hit by foul weather. In the, where the authorities have already ordered evacuations. Meteorologist Tim Heller has tweeted that during his 35-year career he has "never seen so much activity in the tropics all at the same time."The oceans are "exploding with cyclonic activity," The Washington Post says in an article explaining that the simultaneous formation of several storms in the Atlantic is due to the sudden alignment of two factors: energy and wind. Strong winds in the atmosphere can prevent the development of storms at the lower altitudes but now the winds in all these regions are mild. In addition, wind shear has reached its seasonal minimum, causing any incipient tropical disturbance to become a storm.