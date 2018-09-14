© Picture from SERB group Facebook page

Police in Moscow are investigating an attack by vandals at a contemporary art exhibition named 'Celestial Jerusalem.' Activists from the self-styled 'Russian liberation movement' or SERB have claimed responsibility for the attack.The attack took place at the Moscow Contemporary Art Center Winzavod, which currently hosts the exhibition of paintings by artist Vasily Slonov called 'Celestial Jerusalem.' Vinzavod Director Aleksandr (Alex) Sharov wrote on his Facebook page that on Wednesday afternoon a group of unidentified peopleSharov also wrote that the police had not taken any action to stop the attackers.Some visitors to the exhibition recorded the incident on video and posted the footage to social networks.Shortly afterwards SERB claimed responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post. The activists described the exhibition as provocative and anti-Russian and also claimed that. They also categorically denied accusations of stealing the paintings that they took from the exhibition, claiming thatIn comments made to TASS, one of SERB activists, Igor Beketov, said that they had managed to stop the "anti-Russian and anti-presidential exhibition."On Thursday morning a source in the Interior Ministry Directorate for Moscow City told TASS that the police were investigating the incident. The source also said that one of the works that was damaged by vandals had been sent to forensic experts in order to assess the damage and that police had made in connection with the incident.The gallery's website describes the 'Celestial Jerusalem' exhibition as "an artistic materialization of the author's contemplations over the fate of the world as a whole and about the fate of Russian civilization in particular."SERB is known for carrying out a number of similar attacks on art exhibitions and various figures whose opinions do not match their conservative agenda. One of the more recent stunts launched by the group was the attack on the exhibition of US photographer Jock Sturges in Moscow.