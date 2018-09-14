The great tribes of Libya have had enough.There will be a a meeting of all the western tribes in Tarhouna near Tripoli on this coming SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2018.These western tribes will include the great Werfalla tribe from Bani Walid, the largest tribe in Libya having more than 2 million members.Al Qaeda, Ansar Al Sharia, Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS, Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG), Salafists, Wahabists, all mercenaries, all Misurata militias, all foreign assets to include CIA, black water, MI5, Mossad, French intelligence, Italian troops, UN puppets and any other criminals who have committed crimes against Libya and her people.The tribes asked me to explain that the situation on the ground in Libya especially Tripoli is very confused. Many militias and occupiers fight together and against each other.Even the people living in Tripoli do not understand.The last time the great tribes of Libya joined together was in 1969. This was their great Al Fateh Revolution. The bloodless coup that removed the old UK despot puppet "king". At that time the largest 11 tribes appointed the great leader Moammar Al Ghadafi to lead Libya.This will be the end of the criminals who have continued to steal from and destroy the lives of the legitimate Libyan people. Their time has come to an end.