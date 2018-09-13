The sinkhole appeared Wednesday after a Terre Haute Fire Department ladder truck drove over the pavement on Ohio Street at the intersection of Fourth Street.
Our partners at the Tribune-Star report firefighters heard the collapse and stopped to check out the cause of the noise.
Terre Haute Police sent a notice via social media indicating the intersection was closed.
Thankfully all Ladder 5 Crew members are safe and no bystanders were injured. It was a little rough on the Truck though. Ladder 5 was taken out of service for inspection and crew are utilizing our Reserve Ladder Truck. pic.twitter.com/2qXxMmUylX— City of Terre Haute Fire Department (@TerreHauteFire) September 12, 2018
Source: AP