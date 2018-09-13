SINKHOLE
A large sinkhole has opened in pavement near an intersection in downtown Terre Haute.

The sinkhole appeared Wednesday after a Terre Haute Fire Department ladder truck drove over the pavement on Ohio Street at the intersection of Fourth Street.

Our partners at the Tribune-Star report firefighters heard the collapse and stopped to check out the cause of the noise.

Terre Haute Police sent a notice via social media indicating the intersection was closed.




