Jon Gaunt has been working in broadcasting for over 25 years and has worked on a variety of platforms and won many awards including Three Sony Awards. He has worked for BBC London and had over a million listeners when he was the mid morning presenter on talkSport for three years. Jon had his own full page column in the Sun newspaper for over five years with a readership of 8 million. He started his own podcast three years ago and built it into a live radio station with over 60,000 weekly listeners and millions of downloads. He is a published author with two books with Virgin/Random books.

Whilst our esteemed leader, Theresa May, is busy sabre rattling and threatening a cyber war against Russia, who she sees as the major threat to our way of life,I think more people are concerned about their safety from gun wielding, knife slashing and acid throwing yobs than from this pantomime of the danger of so-called Novichok.Today the Times is saying that the amount of nerve gas in that perfume bottle could have killed up to 4 thousand people. However later in the article, in fact, buried deep in the article, is this paragraph,"Significant loss of life" okay shall we call it a 100 for starter Theresa?The horror of knife crime is now spreading out from London with the Grandson of The Specials singer, Neville Staple, having lost his life last weekend in a knife incident. I know this young lads' mother and I think as a result the impact of this terror on our streets has now really hit home. Normal decent families are being torn apart and devastated and it needs to be stopped and stopped now.I am much more concerned about the feral and feckless youths who seem to have free reign to murder and maim on the UK streets than a couple of alleged incompetent Russians who have tried to knock off a double-dealing traitor who is probably responsible for many deaths of former colleagues.Before attacking other states, whether in a war of words or by using cyber techniques, how about facing the problems in your own backyard Theresa?But of course, these problems aren't in her, or indeed any politician's backyard are they? That is why no real action is being taken and that is why we are almost in a state of anarchy.But Theresa is to blame. She is the arrogant buffoon who cut 20 thousand Police jobs when she was the Home Secretary, despite the Police and indeed myself warning her during the PC Pleb, anti-cuts campaign that this would lead to mayhem on the streets.Add to this the fact that, according to the Sunday Times,The new national chairman of the Police Federation, John Apter, who now represents only 100,000 police officers due to Theresa Mays short sighted cuts says, "Police stations in town centres provide a visible reassurance and one has to question the decision to withdraw visible policing from the streets"My dad was a copper for thirty years and I can only praise the lord that we had him cremated otherwise he would be spinning in his grave at the state of lawlessness in the UK.Added to this danger on the streets of course is the fact thatafter they left their hovels in Birmingham, Bradford and whatever ghetto they festered in, to fight in Syria.Of course, Dis May is also the woman who along with selfie loving useless Mayor of London Khan, decided that stop and search was a racist tool and needed to be reduced.The direct result of their Political Correctness has been that stop and search has fallen from a peak of 1.5 million in 2008-09 to just over 304,000 in 2016-17.However, at last a senior copper is speaking out against this nonsense. Head of Merseyside police, Andy Cooke, says, that stop and search is the "single greatest power that the police have to target and disrupt crime and it is wrong that it has become widely linked to racial discrimination."He makes the point that the Merseyside community love it and actually request it and he says,He is 100 percent correct and it is great to hear a Chief Constable talking like this. However, he is not alone, as Trevor Phillips is also backing such a move.Is it these foul feckless and downright dangerous criminals who are plaguing our streets or the incompetent so-called Russian spies?No one is falling for your diversion tactics of blaming Russia and Putin for everything whilst London and indeed the UK burns.Step up to the mark or please leave office now.