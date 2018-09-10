© AFP 2018 / Mohamed al-Bakour



Syria's northwestern Idlib province is the last remaining stronghold of militant and terror groups in the country. President Bashar Assad sees the liberation of Idlib as a topmost priority.The US is mulling air and missile strikes on Syrian government forces if they use chlorine gas in their operation to liberate Idlib.The article added that the Pentagon may be crafting military options,The WSJ added that Washington has not yet decided whether the use of chlorine gas could necessitate US airstrikes on Assad's forces.According to the publication, if Washington decides to strike, it would possibly be on a larger scale compared to the air and missile attacks it had previously launched in Syria.but on Assad's use of chemical weapons, sarin and chlorine and disdain for civilian life is well documented and contrary to regional stability," the WSJ quoted the Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White as saying.The newspaper quoted a senior administration official in Washington as saying that the US has "the political tools at our disposal, we have economic instruments at our disposal, there are different ways we could respond if Assad were to take that reckless and dangerous step."and that national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo allegedly asked their "Russian colleagues" to make sure chemical weapons are not used in Idlib.The newspaper also claimed thatand said that the opposition forces in Syria could use chemical weapons against civilians in order to provoke a military response.The WSJ added, however, that,needed to carry out such attacks.President Donald Trump has threatened to conduct a massive attack against Assad if he carries out a massacre in Idlib. The province in northwestern Syria is home to more than three million people and as many as 70,000 militants.Syria, backed by Russia and Iran, is poised to deliver a crippling blow to militants in Idlib who appear to be on the verge of defeat after trying for seven years to force President Assad from power.Idlib province is in one of Syria's de-escalation zones and remains an important foothold for jihadi fighters.On August 22, US National Security Adviser John Bolton signaled Washington would resort to tough measures against the Syrian government in the event chemical weapons are used.The Trump administration has carried out two missile strikes on Syrian Arab Army positions over unconfirmed reports of alleged chemical attacks.