A seven-year-old British boy has been left fighting for his life after getting food poisoning while on holidayin Egypt Luay Mohammed has spent more than three weeks in intensive care with complications including sepsis and a stroke after contracting salmonella in the Tia Heights at Makadi Bay in Hurghada.According to reports Mohammed fell ill while on holiday but his condition deteriorated when he returned home.On Thursday this week, Luay suffered a series of seizures and a stroke while in hospital and his condition is said to be critical but stable.Speaking from Birmingham Children's Hospital, his mother Fathia Obayd said: 'It was ­terrifying. I thought we were losing him.'He is today awaiting MRI scan results and spinal tests to help doctors identify any long-term damage and is still getting ­treatment to repair a collapsed lung.Fathia, 30, added: 'I was so scared we would lose him. It makes me so angry this all began with food poisoning.'Luay is just a little boy. He'll be in hospital a while yet but he is a fighter.'Luay Mohammedat the Tia Heights at Makadi Bay in Hurghada, EgyptThe deaths of Susan, 63, and John Cooper, 69, from Burnley last month are still under investigation.Two guests were last week evacuated from the Egyptian hotel where the British couple died last week claiming they have an infection known as shigella.Shigella is a contagious cause of food poisoning which is said to kill hundreds of thousands a year worldwide., a health officer told The Daily Telegraph.