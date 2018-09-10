solomon islands quake
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has hit the Solomon Islands, the US Geological Survey reports.

The quake, which occurred at 7.31 (NZT), was located between the islands of Malita and Makira at a depth of 65 kilometres.

There was no tsunami risk, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.