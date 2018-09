© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has said that it may be time to use constitutional powers to remove Donald Trump from office, as the frenzy over an explosive New York Times op-ed continues to consume Beltway insiders and pundits.The opinion piece in question, titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," was allegedly penned by an anonymous senior administration official.Warren told CNN on Thursday. The senator was referring to a provision in the constitution which allows for the vice president to become president in the event of death, resignation, removal from office or impairment that prevents the current president from fulfilling his or her duties.Warren's comments come amid a flurry of speculation about the identity of the mysterious op-ed author.Pence, however, has denied penning the op-ed.A separate and equally thorough analysis conducted by WikiLeaks revealed that the author is- a not-so-radical assertion that sparked a tsunami of snarky Twitter commentary.However, most of the well-known elderly white gentleman in Trump's administration haveAside from Pence, there's already a laundry list of white guys (and even a few white women) who haveThe secretaries of agriculture, commerce, education, energy, health and human service, housing and urban development, interior, labor, transportation and veterans affairsThe hunt for this presumably "old white guy" has apparently become desperate:The hunt for the mystery wordsmith could take time, however: There are hundreds of government jobs that could be considered 'senior level.'In the meantime, the anonymous #Resistance will undoubtedly continue.