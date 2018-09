© REUTERS/Vincent West



In a searing takedown of the UK, the state-run China Daily newspaper described a recent "freedom of navigation" exercise by the British Royal Navy asBoth the editorial , entitled ' UK should try to have more than one friend, ' and Chinese government spokespeople were scathing in their assessment of both the UK's current geopolitical position and its motivations for the exercise in which the 22,000-ton amphibious"China strongly urges Britain to stop this kind of provocation lest it should undermine the overall picture of bilateral ties as well as regional peace and stability," said Hua Chunying , a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday.The China Daily editorial claims that hundreds of thousands of commercial vessels, transporting somewhere in the region of $5 trillion worth of goods, pass through the South China Sea annually, adding that, "Not a single one has found its freedom of navigation compromised." However, China reportedly built roughly 290,000 square meters of new facilities including sensor arrays, radar installations and munitions depots in the region in 2017The author goes on to assert that no international law offers justification for a foreign military vessel to pass through another nation's sovereign territory without permission.Britain is merely falling into step with the US, whom it apparently sees as an "economic lifeline" as it prepares to exit the European Union, the editorial continues.The China Daily then salts the wound by claiming that the "special relationship" between the two allies is now borderline defunct, given that the UK has surrendered its position as the US' gateway to the European continental market before adding thatThe editorial then ends with a caustic recommendation:Mic drop.