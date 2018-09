© US Navy / Reuters



While no final decision has yet been made, a top US general says he's involved in "routine dialogue" with Donald Trump to keep him informed about "military options" for retaliation in case "chemical weapons are used" in Syria.Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Saturday.Fears of a looming 'chemical incident' in Syria have intensified recently, as the Syrian government closes in on Islamist militants' last major stronghold in Idlib province.The US and France - which, along with the UK, jointly struck Syria in 'retaliation' for the previous and yet-to-be-investigated chemical incident last April - have already warned that they are ready to conduct more strikes against Syria."The alleged intention of the Syrian government to use poisonous substances in Idlib is presented as a fait accompli," Russian representative at the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said earlier this week. However, the US and its allies have not concerned themselves with any explanation for the already war-torn state's motives for poisoning Syrian civilians, he added.While the Pentagon is drawing up plans should chemical weapons come into play, the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran met in Tehran to discuss a course of action to remove terrorists from Idlib.Vladimir Putin said after the Tehran summit.