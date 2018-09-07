© Sergey Guneev / Sputnik



Driving the extremists out of Syria's Idlib province should be the primary goal at the current stage of the Syrian peace process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following a meeting with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts.The Russian president went on to say that the three leaders discussed some "concrete steps" aimed at the gradual stabilization of the Idlib de-escalation zone that involve offers of peaceful reconciliation for those armed groups that are ready to engage in a dialogue.Putin said, adding that Russia, Turkey and Iran have always sought to bring the conflicting parties together. At the same time, the Russian president also said thatThe president hailed the fact that some armed opposition groups, which are active in Idlib, have joined the fight against terrorists as well.Meanwhile, the continued activities of extremists in Idlib have become a source of particular concern, Putin said,"Militants from various groups manage to build drones there and they somehow obtain the spare parts and everything they need to create such UAVs," the Russian leader said.It is "unacceptable" that some actors "want to let the terrorists off the hook under the guise of protection of civilians" and "inflict damage upon the troops loyal to the Syrian government," Putin said, commenting on the issue of potential false flag attacks involving the use of chemical weapons.Apart from combating terrorists, the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran also agreed to enhance their efforts aimed at promoting intra-Syrian dialogue and improving the humanitarian situation in the war-ravaged country.