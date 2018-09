© CC BY-SA 4.0 / Gsmar / Nose Door Openning

Who Benefits?

Fox News has accused an Iranian civil aviation company of smuggling arms into Lebanon, destined for the Hezbollah militant group, using "clandestine routes" said to have been uncovered by Western intelligence. Iran makes no secret of its political support for the Shia group but has vehemently denied supplying them with weapons.In a recent report , Fox claimed, citing unnamed intelligence sources, that two "rare and unusual" flights by Qeshm Fars Air, a cargo hauler, were made from Tehran to Beirut recently, one of them making a short layover in Damascus. As possible evidence of wrongdoing, Fox cited the planes' trajectories, with the flight paths allegedly avoiding parts of western Syria.Speaking to Sputnik Persian , Dr. Seyed Hadi Afghahi, a Middle Eastern affairs observer and former diplomat who has served in the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon, said that Fox's coverage was not surprising, given their role in the American political and media landscape.Finally, Afghahi said that given the fact that this was not the first time that Fox has been accused of spreading false stories, "the informational content presented, which isn't supported by evidence, cannot be taken at face value."According to Dr. Afghahi, the more important aspect in the smuggling story is finding out what concrete goals Fox may be pursuing. Afghahi believes that the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, the last major stronghold of extremist militants, and Syrian Army plans to liberate the territory, is the real "stick in the craw" for the US and Israel at this time."Today, the region is in a very difficult and sensitive situation," the observer stressed.Moreover, the US has officially warned that if the Syrian Army were to be joined by the forces of its allies, Iran and Hezbollah, this would constitute an escalation of the situation in the region, result in increased casualties, and possibly even the use of chemical weapons by Assad's forces."Ultimately, Afghahi emphasized that by pushing the smuggling narrative, Fox is working to provide both Washington and Tel Aviv with a pretext to strike Iranian advisers and Hezbollah fighters in Syria, where the latter have assisted in Damascus's fight against terrorism.