The explosions were said to be caused by mortar shells that hit an "abandoned lot" not far from the US and Egyptian embassies.The Iraqi military told Reuters that the shells had caused "no casualties or physical damage"An unconfirmed video circulating on Iraqi social media shows the possible mortars exploding.Local media reported sirens close to the US Embassy. US officials said that they are "closely following reports on possible explosions" and the staff was "taking precautions."According to the Washington Post, this is the first attack on the Baghdad Green Zone since late 2015. From 2003-2011 the highly secured area was frequently attacked by mortars and bombs during the anti-US insurgency.