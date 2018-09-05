According to the local media, the first blast struck a wrestling club in an apparent suicide attack. The second blast took place nearby.
The Tolo News broadcaster reported that it targeted law enforcement officials.
Update: Eyewitnesses say the explosion occurred inside a sports club in PD6 of #Kabulcity. Casualties feared.
Photo: Social media #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/mHN0mtJdtz
No terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.
The Afghan Armed Forces have been waging operations against Daesh* and the Taliban* movement for years. However, the bloodshed in the country continues.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia.