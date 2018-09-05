© AP Photo / Massoud Hossaini



Update: Eyewitnesses say the explosion occurred inside a sports club in PD6 of #Kabulcity. Casualties feared.

Photo: Social media #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/mHN0mtJdtz

As many as 20 people were killed and 70 others wounded after twin explosions hit western Kabul on Wednesday, the 1TV broadcaster reported citing the Interior Ministry.The Tolo News broadcaster reported that it targeted law enforcement officials.The Afghan Armed Forces have been waging operations against Daesh* and the Taliban* movement for years. However, the bloodshed in the country continues.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia.