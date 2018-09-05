© Larry Coben/ @LarryCoben/ Twitter

An Emirates plane with around 500 passengers has landed at JFK Airport reportedly with 100 sick.Footage shows ambulances and other emergency services surrounding the plane while NYPD counter-terrorism said it was "monitoring" the quarantine. Emirates Flight 203, an Airbus A380, landed in the New York airport after declaring a medical emergency on Wednesday.The plane, arriving from Dubai, landed at the airport at around 9am. It arrived at Terminal 4, where Port Authority Police and a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigated the incident.