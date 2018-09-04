UAH global temperatures for August 2018 show a decline from July, which is shocking that global temperatures dropped in typically the hottest month for the Northern Hemisphere. August 2018: +0.19 deg. C down from Jul +0.32 deg C.Lake Toba had a massive gas release with milky water the killed tens of millions of farm raised fish and wiped out this years aquaculture harvest.Cosmic Cold front at 30 Million C.