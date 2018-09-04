© Unknown



US President Donald Trump has warned Syrian leader Bashar Assad not to attack Idlib province, one of the last terrorist hideouts in the country, also advising Iran and Russia against taking part in the "potential human tragedy."Expressing his concern that hundreds of thousands of lives might be at risk during the Syrian army's looming operations to clear the Idlib province of militants, Trump cautioned Damascus, as well as Moscow and Iran, against "making a grave humanitarian mistake.""President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province," Trump tweeted on Monday afternoon. "The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy."Russia, which has yet to comment on the latest statement from the US leader, has been working for weeks toShortly before Trump's tweet, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted thatAt the same time, Lavrov stressed thatFor the last couple of weeks, theMoscow repeatedly raised concern that such a false flag attack could serve as a pretext for the US and its allies to carry out airstrikes on Syrian government targets, which would further jeopardize the reconciliation process in the country.Trump's latest warning, comes amid Russian military exercise in the Mediterranean, involving 25 ships and strategic bombers, that theEarlier, the US Navy also deployed guided missile destroyers USS Ross and USS The Sullivans to the region. That battle group also includes B-1B Lancer bombers that were redeployed to an air base in Qatar.