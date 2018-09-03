On Monday evening Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) revealed Congressional investigators have learned the FBI and DOJ previously leaked information to the press then used those same press stories as a separate source to justify seeking FISA warrants on Trump advisor Carter Page. They knew all along the story was bogus and planted the evidence in the liberal media.
Obama in bear suite
On Friday conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch dropped another bombshell. The Justice Department admitted in a court filing that the FISA Court never held hearings on the FISA applications for former Trump advisor Carter Page.

Now it appears and is likely that the Obama administration bypassed the FISA Court to spy on the Trump campaign based on a story they knew to be false. ImperatorRex on Twitter explained how the Obama administration went around the FISA Court to spy on the opposition party based on lies they helped push in the liberal fake news media.

To Recap:
This is why the Obama Deep State is pushing so hard to remove President Trump based on a pack of lies. And they ALL were involved and knew about these criminal actions. This is the largest political scandal in US history and the liberal fake news media is actively operating for the liars and demons.