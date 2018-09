Still, Trump announced earlier this week he had greenlit military transport for McCain, saying, "At the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain's remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy."

Some took the opportunity to take shots at President Donald Trump while at the funeral for Sen. John McCain. Those taking shots included the Senator's daughter, Meghan McCain and Barack Obama.John McCain died in Arizona and was lying in state at the Arizona Capitol. But they needed to get his body to Washington, D.C. for the memorial service and burial there.AZ Central confirmed that McCain's body flew out on Air Force 2. As TMZ notes, Trump also approved other military support and honors for McCain:This despite the frequently fractious relationship between the two.Yes, Trump made what many remember as a nasty remark about not liking McCain because he had been captured, something media is at no loss to repeat, and after McCain attacked him.. Given how much Trump has been attacked as a result of that and how much the resulting chaos has hurt the country, perhaps it's not hard to understand Trump's reticence.But despite that, he still extended himself on behalf of the family to make sure that McCain's body would get to Washington and be honored.And he got bashed incessantly anyway by both Meghan McCain as well as Barack Obama.And media had a field day saying that Trump was rebuked by folks at the funeral.But maybe his silent acts say a lot more than the bashing does.