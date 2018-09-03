John McCain died in Arizona and was lying in state at the Arizona Capitol. But they needed to get his body to Washington, D.C. for the memorial service and burial there.
At the behest of Trump, McCain's body was flown on Air Force 2, according to TMZ, the plane generally used by the Vice President or the First Lady. AZ Central confirmed that McCain's body flew out on Air Force 2.
Still, Trump announced earlier this week he had greenlit military transport for McCain, saying, "At the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain's remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy."This despite the frequently fractious relationship between the two.
Yes, Trump made what many remember as a nasty remark about not liking McCain because he had been captured, something media is at no loss to repeat, and after McCain attacked him.
What media often leaves out in the account of the relationship is that McCain had a hand in passing the dossier on to the FBI and in trying to stoke the collusion illusion against Trump. Given how much Trump has been attacked as a result of that and how much the resulting chaos has hurt the country, perhaps it's not hard to understand Trump's reticence.
But despite that, he still extended himself on behalf of the family to make sure that McCain's body would get to Washington and be honored.
And he got bashed incessantly anyway by both Meghan McCain as well as Barack Obama.
And media had a field day saying that Trump was rebuked by folks at the funeral.
But maybe his silent acts say a lot more than the bashing does.
Comment: Despite the McCain's family's vitriol against him, Trump still had the decency to honor their request. Doubt that's something McCain would do had the situation been reversed. Interesting how everything the media accuses Trump of, McCain exemplified through his actions over the years.