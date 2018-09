© Benoit Tessier/Illustration/Reuters



Google has reportedly partnered with Mastercard, the second largest credit card network in the US, to get millions of dollars worth of data on its customers, according to a bombshell report by Bloomberg.The existence of a clandestine deal between the two market giants was first reported on Thursday. Citing "four people with the knowledge of the deal, three of whom worked on it directly," the magazine reported thatThe alleged dealIf there's a match, Google provides feedback to the advertiser. The scheme works onlya rather tricky process that takes several stages to accomplish.It has become possible to assess how online ads influence consumer behavior thanks to theunveiled by Google in May 2017.The feature works only if the purchase is made within 30 days of the click.When asked to comment on the previously unknown deal, Google and Mastercard have neither denied nor confirmed its existence."We do not have access to any personal information from our partners' credit and debit cards, nor do we share any personal information with our partners," Google said, responding to the report.Mastercard has also denied that it provided personal information to any third parties, saying it only offers merchants and service providers "trends based on aggregated and anonymized data.""We do not provide insights that track, serve up ads to, or even measure ad effectiveness relating to, individual consumers," the company told the BBC.