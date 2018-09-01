© Reuters



US specialists were training militants in Syria who were set to carry out a terrorist attacks in Palmyra, the Russian Defense Ministry has said. It received the information from fighters captured by the Syrian Army.The captured militants said that they were from the Lions of the East Army group, which is affiliated with the Free Syrian Army, according to the ministry. Some 500 fighters were based at the militants' camp, which was located near the US-led international coalition's Al-Tanf military base.The militants were to carry out "a series of terrorist attacks in Palmyra area" and ensure the passage of around 300 fighters to capture the city within the next week, the ministry said.Al-Tanf base is close to the Rukban refugee camp, which contains over 60,000 women and children from the cities of Raqqa and Der ez-Zor.