Dimensions of the Problem: Imperialism and the Conquest of Independent Dictatorial Regimes

Imperialism Dictatorship and the Demise of the AIM

Conclusion

One of the most striking world historic advances of western imperialism (in the US and the European Union)One of the major reasons for the debacle is the unwillingness or incapacity of AIM to confront electoral imperial elites engaged in regional wars against nationalist dictatorial or authoritarian regimes. In this paper we will proceed by outlining the dimensions of the problem. Secondly, we will discuss the political economic consequences of the fateful policies taken by AIM. We will conclude by considering alternatives to the current impasse.Over the past three decades electoral imperial regimes led byExcept for the initial invasion of Iraq, there was virtually no mass AIM opposition.During and after the imperial conquests, the AIM ignored the millions who were killed, uprooted and deracinated and the destruction of the socio-economic fabric of their societies. The AIM did not respond to the western imposition of colonial collaborators appointed to run the vassal regimes.In the present time, western imperialism is engaged in a political and economic war to overthrow and/or dominate several authoritarian or crises-wracked countries, including Turkey, Venezuela and Nicaragua. There is no, or little, opposition from western AIM. On the contrary many western intellectuals support imperial-backed power grabs in the name of democracy.There is a deafening silence, total absence (if not complicity) from what purport to be anti-imperialist movements and intellectuals.What are the reasons for the AIM refusal to recognize and pursue democratic values? Why the absence of national solidarity and opposition to the depredations of the western powers? Why have some AIM leaders (and followers) embraced imperialist conquests as 'liberation'? Why have some ethnic minorities of independent states even collaborated with the imperial powers, as in the case of the Kurds in Iraq, who speak of 'democratic colonialism'.Having made no distinction or worse, amalgamating the two, the AIM refuse to mobilize, organize, educate their political supporters. They do not express any solidarity with the conquered people nor defend their society and livelihood and resources.AIM leaders fail to understand thatThere is no question that the imperialists destroyed the advanced living standards and cultural - scientific life in Iraq, Libya and Syria. The Taliban did not rule via the drug economy or destroy villages and dominate everyday life as has occurred after the US invasion and conquest.Even if the AIM did not act to prevent the imperial intervention and invasions they did even less to respond after the facts of conquest.Why? Because of the false equivalence - the people and their resistance did not act according to the protocols of the AIM leaders: the executers and the victims were equally responsible!Some sectors of Western left and progressive intellectuals went even further, at least during the initial imperial invasions -(which they dubbed an 'uprising')! Obviously, the imperialists knew better - co-opting and discarding their accomplices on their way to conquest and destruction. AIM leaders washed their hands of both 'imperialists' and 'dictatorships' and abandoned those collaborators who provided a veneer of 'democratic values' to the ongoing imperial occupation...The reasons for AIM to mobilize and challenge imperialism are many and profound and they go beyond solidarity with oppressed peoples.For example,Turkish anti-imperialist movements support the Erdogan regime against the US, even as they retain their independence to oppose his authoritarian policies. Nothing of the sort exists among the western AIM. Similar imperial policies are pursued in Nicaragua. In contrast to Turkey the liberal left (and millionaire ex-Sandinistas) support molotov cocktail throwing street fighters who are backed by the business elite and the Pentagon.If elected president Daniel Ortega is overthrown, the elite will replace the current independent foreign policy with a typical banana republic version of US vassalage.Moreover,AIM leaders backed a self-style 'progressive', President Obama andThe demise of the progressives and the capitulation to Obama gave rise to the Trump pluto-populists.Imperialist wars abroad strengthened the anti-working-class struggle at home. Profits skyrocketed, wages stagnated.In the past, AIM denounced extractive capitalism and the plunder of overseas and domestic natural resources. Today only sporadic activity resists fracking and gas pipes.Latin America's indigenous communities resist US, Japanese and Canadian mining and oil companies polluting their air, water and farmland without US AIM solidarity.In other words, the absence of AIM in solidarity struggles fragments any notion of international solidarity and the possibility of a united front between working people and anti-imperialists. The remnants of the AIM remain on the sidelines, engaging in symbolic protests of little consequence.The rise and decline of western anti-imperialism is, in part, a result of the failure of its leaders to oppose imperialist invasions against independent nations ruled by authoritarian regimes. Behind their democratic rhetoric AIM leaders partake of the ugly reality of imperial chauvinism. They prefer not to dirty their hands in a conflict between imperialist electoral regimes and anti-imperialist nationalist dictatorship.Today the vast majority of the population of Iraq, Syria and Libya know thatWestern leftists who backed the imperial invasion as 'democratic openings' are silent and indifferent, as if the millions of deaths and massive immigration is not their responsibility.The liberal humanitarians who supported the imperialist wars on the grounds of saving oppressed people from torture and toxic chemicals offer charity and humiliating rejection at the borders of the West.AIM leaders fail to realizeWhatever popular misgivings with their government, the vast majority of Turkish, Iranian, Venezuelan and Syrian people clearly stand opposed to the intervention of western imperialism and all of its claptrap about 'democratic values'.They have witnessed two decades of western destruction and savagery - and they know life is far better living and struggles against their local dictatorships. is an award-winning author and Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.