© Kamran Jebreilli/AP



A source inside of Yemen's Air Force said in a statement thatThe source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said thatadding "this was the first time that Yemeni forces used a drone to attack the airport." The UAE is Saudi Arabia's key ally in its deadly war against Yemen.Yemen's Army spokesman, General Sharaf Ghaleb Luqman, said the drone's strike achieved its goal and caused the airport to shut down for some time. No comments have been issued by Emirati aviation authorities thus far, and there are no immediate reports about possible casualties or the extent of damage caused.The unnamed source said that the attack came in retaliation for the Saudi-led coalition's attack against a school-bus full of children in Dhahian and another attack targeting displaced civilians in Dreihimi, sayingThe new drone attack comes one month after the Abu Dhabi International Airport was targeted by Yemeni forces in a separate attack, also using a long-range Sammad-3 unmanned drone, on July 26, 2018.Sammad had been chosen by the only parliament actively operating in Yemen.While Yemen's Air Force has used drones to carry out attacks on Saudi and UAE fighters in the past - including in a recent strike on coalition bases in the al-Jaribat area of the al-Bayda district -The U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition launched a military campaign against Yemen in 2015, killing civilians including children and women, and targeting hospitals, schools, markets, and camps for the internally displaced. Yemen's military has responded by firing ballistic missiles and drones against economic and vital targets inside UAE and Saudi Arabia.is a Yemeni journalist. He covers the war in Yemen for MintPress News as well as local Yemeni media.