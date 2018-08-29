© Unknown



President Trump recently imposed sanctions on Turkey to protest the Turkish government's detention of an American pastor. Turkey has responded by increasing tariffs on US exports. The trade war is being blamed for the collapse of Turkey's currency, the lira.In the past seven years, Turkey's central bank has tripled the money supply and pushed interest rates down to 4.5 percent. While Turkey's government did not adopt Ben Bernanke's proposal to drop money from helicopters,The results of the Turkish government's inflation-fueled spending binge are not surprising to anyone familiar with Austrian economics or economic history.Turkey's combination of low interest rates, money creation, and massive government spending to "stimulate" the economy parallels the policies the US government has pursued for the past ten years.The very large and growing federal debt will cause a major crisis as the government's debt burden will be unsustainable.We may even see the Fed "experiment" with negative interest rates, which would punish Americans for saving.If we are lucky, the next Fed-caused downturn will cause only a resurgence of 1970s-style stagflation.The growth of cultural Marxism, the widespread entitlement mentality, and the willingness of partisans of various sides to use force against their political opponents suggests thatThose who understand the causes of, and cures for, our current predicament have two responsibilities.Since the crisis will result in a rejection of the dollar's world reserve currency status, individuals should consider alternatives such as gold and other precious metals. Restoring a free-market monetary system should be a priority for the liberty movement. Other priorities include ending our interventionist foreign policy, cutting spending in all areas, rolling back the surveillance state, protecting all civil liberties, and auditing (and ending) the Federal Reserve. If we do our jobs, we can build a society of peace, prosperity, and liberty atop the ashes of the welfare-warfare state.