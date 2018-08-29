© Brendan McDermid / Reuters



White House Counsel Don McGahn is to step down this fall, President Trump has announced."White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!"McGahn has served as White House Counsel and assistant to Trump since January 2017, and worked on the President's campaign one year beforehand.Trump has described Mueller's investigation as a politically-motivated "witch hunt," and "McCarthyism at its worst," but gave McGahn his full blessing to cooperate with Mueller.McGahn has been something of a shadow figure, gaining little personal spotlight in the tumultuous atmosphere surrounding Trump's White House. He has, nevertheless, played key roles in the country's judiciary, including Trump's appointment of Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch, as well as a number of federal court judges.