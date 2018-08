© Getty Images/Politico/KJN



The DOJ regulation Sessions cited Saturday - 28 CFR 45.2- says "no DOJ employee may participate in a criminal investigation or prosecution if he has a personal or political relationship with any person or organization substantially involved in the conduct that is the subject of the investigation or prosecution, or who would be directly affected by the outcome." The rule goes on to define a political relationship as "a close identification with an elected official, candidate, political party or campaign organization arising from service as a principal advisor or official." A personal relationship "means a close and substantial connection of the type normally viewed as likely to induce partiality." Last March, Sessions came under scrutiny for failing to disclose meetings he had with Sergei Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador to the US, during the 2016 campaign. Following the revelations, Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, which is examining whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow to tilt the race in his favor.



At the time, Sessions said his decision to recuse himself was "right and just."

The end of a politically bad week had the President lamenting the strange recusal of his own hand-picked Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.President Trump had a rough week last week by any stretch of the imagination. This is not an assessment that is very "spinnable", certainly not one that can be spun out of existence.but also promising to cooperate with the Mueller investigation to pursue Trump, that being to determine whether or not Russian agencies and Trump campaign officials, or Donald Trump himself, colluded with one another to interfere with the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.The primary purpose of this investigation came up dry so far (nearly two years old now), but something arguably peculiar has been in play about this investigation - that being that the Special Counsel has been investigating everything and not keeping its scope narrowed to "Russiagate.", but he recused himself at the beginning of the probe. The fact that he has isolated himself from this is a seriously sore spot for the president. After the events of this week, USA Today reported these tweets:US Attorney General Sessions, for his part, did respond to this in his own statements, according to Business Insider : "I think that's what I had to do," Sessions said during a meeting with the Federalist Society on Saturday.The attorney general cited a "pretty reasonable" Department of Justice regulation that forbids DOJ officials from investigating campaigns of which they were a part., championing his platform on immigration and a host of other issues. Sessions officially endorsed Trump in February 2016, becoming the first sitting US senator to throw their support behind the Manhattan mogul. He remained a campaign surrogate throughout the race and served as chairman of the campaign's national security advisory board.Trump nominated Sessions as attorney general shortly after he won the election in a shocking upset.President Trump is understandably frustrated. This effort against him clearly does have the majority of support in the news media and despite a list of extremely substantial accomplishments made during his term thus far as President,At the center of the effort is the attempt to separate the President from the base who elected him. While that effort seems to be meeting a brick wall (for President Trump's main body of supporters already has little love for the media or the establishment DC government apparatchik), there did for the first time appear a sense of fatigue, as even the conservative pundits seemed to backpedal and at least tacitly acknowledge that the President has been a bad actor in the past.Steve in Fort White, Florida. I'm glad you waited, sir. You're next on Open Line Friday.Mr. Rush Limbaugh, it sure is an honor. Let me just say this. My soul belongs to Jesus. My heart belongs to my wife. My mind belongs to you.Well, I'm glad to be in the club!You know, if Trump fires somebody, no matter what who it is, it's gonna be a firestorm. So let's get the ball rolling. Let's go ahead and light that fire. The American people are waiting. They're holding back.He's got to make the move. The clock of history is ticking. He's either gotta make history or he's gonna become history.What do you want him to do?You realize - and I'm not trying to throw a monkey wrench here. I don't even want to be a downer. I just want you to know, if you fire Mueller the investigation's not over. They just go out and find somebody to take over, and it might even prolong it and make it longer.Well, they can only take over if the person that he doesn't fire puts him in that position. Get somebody in there that's the opposite. Get somebody in there that will make the move and start working on the Democrats.Yeah, but Trump doesn't get to make that appointment. Rosenstein does.If he fires Rosenstein, he won't.Oh! Well, in that case. (laughing)Hello!Okay. So we're gonna fire Mueller; we're gonna fire Rosenstein.I'm telling you, if you're gonna fire one, fire 'em all. We back 'em. I want him to hear us. We will back him. Just do it.I'm telling you, folks, the frustration, this is the one thing the media probably isn't even factoring. They don't think it's real. They don't think you're gonna do anything. You never do. You never do, so why should they be worried about you?