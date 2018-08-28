Puppet Masters
Russia doing its utmost to thwart false flag 'chemical attack' in Syria, calls on US and Germany to influence Idlib militants with whom they keep in contact
TASS
Tue, 28 Aug 2018 19:10 UTC
Moscow doubts that Washington will be ready to counter the scenario of a provocation with chemical weapons in Syria
Russia is doing the best it can to prevent a provocation involving the use of chemical weapons in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.
"We believe the Jabhat al-Nusra (terror group, now called Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, outlawed in Russia - TASS), which has changed its name, is now close to carrying out a very serious provocation in the Idlib area with the use of a chemical agent. All that will be filmed [by representatives of] the White Helmets [non-governmental organization]. After that, a smear campaign will begin about the use of chemical weapons by the regime [of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad] against its people, and that will be used as a pretext for a massive military strike against Syria. This scenario is so obvious that we are doing our utmost to prevent it from being implemented," he said.
"The leadership of the United States and Germany can prevent it by joint efforts. But I doubt that Washington will be ready to seriously counter the implementation of this scheme, which is a provocation and is destructive for normalization processes in Syria," the senior Russian diplomat said, commenting on remarks by German Chancellor Angela Merkel who said Russia should influence Damascus to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Idlib in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
Moscow doubts that Washington will be ready to counter the scenario of a provocation with chemical weapons in Syria, he added.
"The leadership of the United States and Germany can quite prevent it by joint efforts. But I have doubts that Washington will be ready to seriously counter the implementation of this scheme provocative and destructive for normalization processes in Syria," the senior Russian diplomat said.
Reader Comments
Recent Comments
Amazon is for herd management.... corralling the herd and preparing them for market..... just another tool in the arsenal of the SG running this...
Seems this attack is another deflection tactic to play the blame game and make the public forget the real tools of this problem... their govt.,...
True... but this attack seems the same as the puppet show attack on Russia.... to deflect the public's attention from the real rape going on all...
Those farmers/ranchers have been warned for decades.... so no surprise, unless they were too obstinate and living in fantasy land. Same with the...
Wildfire smoke is filled with fine particulates, minuscule solids or droplets that can be inhaled into the lungs, exacerbating breathing problems....
Comment: Moscow calls on Washington and Berlin to influence armed opposition groups and terrorists in Syria's Idlib with whom they are keeping in contact, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday. See also: Trump and Merkel make call for international action to prevent humanitarian disaster in Idlib