Moscow doubts that Washington will be ready to counter the scenario of a provocation with chemical weapons in SyriaRussia is doing the best it can to prevent a provocation involving the use of chemical weapons in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.he said.the senior Russian diplomat said, commenting on remarks by German Chancellor Angela Merkel who said Russia should influence Damascus to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Idlib in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump."The leadership of the United States and Germany can quite prevent it by joint efforts. But I have doubts that Washington will be ready to seriously counter the implementation of this scheme provocative and destructive for normalization processes in Syria," the senior Russian diplomat said.