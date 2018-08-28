© AFP 2018 / Mohamed al-Bakour

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have called for international efforts to prevent the humanitarian crisis in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, the White House said on Tuesday."The President spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany this morning to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest, including crisis resolution in Syria... Both leaders called for international actions to prevent humanitarian crisis in Idlib province," the statement read.Trump and Merkel also discussed the economic relations between the United States and the European Union, which have been recently troubled by the US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, according to the statement.Last week, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that Washington saw Syrian government's plans to resume offensive military activities in the Syrian Idlib province, adding that the United States would "respond very strongly" if Damascus uses chemical weapons. In turn, Moscow has warned the west against new reckless moves toward the Middle Eastern country.Moreover, terrorists of the Tahrir al-Sham group (affiliated with the Jabhat Nusra) are preparing a provocation in Idlib province to accuse the Syrian authorities of using chemical weapons against civilians, according to Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov.Idlib province is one of Syria's de-escalation zones and a remaining stronghold of insurgency in the country.On Sunday, Russian ceasefire monitors in Syria have registered numerous ceasefire violations in 13 locations in the Idlib de-escalation zone.Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.