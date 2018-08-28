"The President spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany this morning to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest, including crisis resolution in Syria... Both leaders called for international actions to prevent humanitarian crisis in Idlib province," the statement read.
Comment: Hmmm... Sounds like Trump was inspired by Merkel and Putin's recent meeting and discussions:
Trump and Merkel also discussed the economic relations between the United States and the European Union, which have been recently troubled by the US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, according to the statement.
Last week, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that Washington saw Syrian government's plans to resume offensive military activities in the Syrian Idlib province, adding that the United States would "respond very strongly" if Damascus uses chemical weapons. In turn, Moscow has warned the west against new reckless moves toward the Middle Eastern country.
The Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said earlier that a group of militants, who have undergone a training by the UK private military company Olive Group, plans to stage rescuing the victims of the planned chemical weapons attack in Syria's western Idlib province.
Moreover, terrorists of the Tahrir al-Sham group (affiliated with the Jabhat Nusra) are preparing a provocation in Idlib province to accuse the Syrian authorities of using chemical weapons against civilians, according to Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov.
Idlib province is one of Syria's de-escalation zones and a remaining stronghold of insurgency in the country.
On Sunday, Russian ceasefire monitors in Syria have registered numerous ceasefire violations in 13 locations in the Idlib de-escalation zone.
Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.
Comment: Perhaps Trump was let in on the deep state's plan to engineer another false flag in Idlib - and is signalling that he's working to prevent it?