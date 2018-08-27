Increasingly, since the time of Machiavelli, the Western answer to that question has been "no."A spiritual soldier, according to this view, is less willing to fight. An ethical commander is less willing to make the hard decisions that lead to victory. And a religious society is likely to be scientifically and technologically backwards, and therefore unequipped with the latest weapons systems and strategies.This dominant Machievellian view has been influenced by Thomas Hobbes' Leviathan. Hobbes famously argued thateach of which is tyrannically ruled by a single sovereign. The sovereign tyrant crushes anyone who spreads disorder or challenges his authority, thereby pacifying his realm and facilitating commerce and technological innovation.Therefore, tyranny is good! What's more,brings more peoples and lands into his realm, and thereby creates even more peace and prosperity. Therefore, wars of aggression are good!Such a psychopathic philosophy of statecraft and war is clearly inimical to God-given human nature.- the vast majority of all populations, including those of psychopath-ruled countries -Christianity, more than any other religion, rigorously preaches peace, as exemplified by the prophet Jesus's (PBUH) injunction to "turn the other cheek," his refusal to support anti-Roman militancy, and his insistence that "the meek will inherit the earth." Unfortunately, even after the teachings of Jesus had spread,Mainstream Christianity, largely authored by Paul and institutionalized by the Nicean Council, became the official religion of the warlike Roman Empire byThis amounted to abdicating religion's role as the foundation of human society, fostering a schizoid split between "good" religion and "evil" politics. (Why good people would and should allow their societies to be dominated by evil leaders was never adequately explained by Constantinian Christians.)between religion, the realm of mere ideals, and a completely different and vastly uglier set of political and social realities. This framework fostered the emergence of Machiavelli, who threw religion and its ideals out the window. As Christianity lost its hold over the West, materialist-atheist Machiavellianism, barely tempered by wooly-headed and rationally-indefensible humanism, became the order of the day.Today, psychopathic Machiavellians rule the West. Their subjects, who are mainly either wooly-headed humanists or residual Christians, are not psychopaths. They feel an instinctive revulsion toward aggression and tyranny. So theThe history of US wars during the past five decades shows that psychopathic leaders can indeed dupe their subjects, at least for a certain period, into believing that an obvious war of aggression is actually defensive, and that they are fighting for "freedom" and "democracy" rather than tyranny.The case of the US war on Vietnam exemplifies this process. During the period that US neocolonial aggression against Vietnam was relatively unknown to the public (the 1950s and early 1960s) it was possible to wage the war without encountering major problems with morale and public opinion. ThenThis deception, grotesquely obvious as it was, worked for a few years, thanks to the compliant media. But gradually the truth about the US war on Vietnam - that it constituted immoral aggression in service to tyranny - leaked out to the public. Soon the American people in general, and US troops in particular, turned against the war, making it unsustainable over the long term.The same process happened fifteen years ago with the US wars on Iraq and Afghanistan.whose purpose was to create the impression that the coming wars were defensive responses to an unprovoked attack on America. Once again, as in the case of Vietnam, the ruse worked for a few years. But as the truth about US aggression and tyranny leaked out, the public, and a substantial segment of the military, once again turned against the wars.The history of the US wars on Vietnam and Iraq underlinesvictory requires a substantial and politically problematic commitment of troops on the ground.and even when extraordinary means are used to create this pretext (as in the case of 9/11) the legitimizing effect quickly wears off in the face of determined resistance by the targets of US aggression. The more time goes by, the more the public and elements of the military turn against the war.US decision makers are, for the most part, aware of the above-described facts. They know that smaller wars, where they can quickly declare victory and go home (as in Grenada and the Iraq war of 1990) are much more likely to be successful than larger and more ambitious wars (Vietnam and the post-9/11 Iraq invasion and occupation).After the Iraq debacle, the idea of a major US occupation of another large Middle Eastern country is, for all practical purposes, politically unthinkable.The above considerations illustrateUS leaders are in the unenviable position of having to(Such brainwashing campaigns have become more difficult in the internet era.) They are also faced with the problem that the longer hostilities persist, the more the public and an element of the military is likely to turn against the war effort.The Iranian people know thate is no conceivable way that US leaders could trick Iran's people into believing that a US attack on Iran was somehow "defensive." Clearly Iran's leaders will direct a population that, in accordance with God-given (non-psychopathic) human nature,Additionally, the veryAnd finally, the fact that Iran's majority religion is Islam, which teaches that- a religious outlook institutionalized in the Islamic Republic - bodes well for Iran's prospects in any war with the USA, and for its ability to deter such a war.It is worth noting that the Machiavellian-Hobbesian preference for a tyrannical and immoral sovereign is being tested by the presidency of Donald Trump. The immorality and tyrannical egotism of Trump have aroused fervent opposition to the man and his policies, both in the USA itself and around the world. It seems doubtful that an unpopular leader like Trump could successfully sustain any major, long-term military campaign against Iran, especially if it involved large numbers of "boots on the ground."based on his recognition that the Iraq, Libya, and Syria wars have been disasters - a position that contrasted sharply with the more hawkish, interventionist posture of Hillary Clinton - mNot only would at least half of Trump's supporters tend to oppose such a move, his extreme detractors, who are legion, would oppose it even more fervently. Any initial war fever, which Trump might hope would distract from his domestic problems, would quickly wear off.Iran's leadership, in marked contrast with America's, is grounded in morals and ethics, not Machiavellian-Hobbesian nihilism. Those morals and ethics derive from the religion of Islam, a 1400-year-old tradition that has proven to harmonize well with God-given human nature. Though the various segments of Iran's population vary in their religious attitudes and behavior,Thus Iran's leadership finds itself in relative harmony with its population on the question of national self defense. That means that in any serious conflict with Trump's USA, Iran will have staying power, while the US will wilt as the fire burns longer and hotter.