© David Ryder/Getty Images



© U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley



seems specifically tailored

The deal for an obscure $10 billion Pentagon contract suggests the extent to which Jeff Bezos is gobbling up the swamp-without the guy in the White House even batting an eyeThere's a new scandal quietly unfolding in Washington. It's far bigger than Housing Secretary Ben Carson buying a $31,000 dinette set for his office, or former EPA chief Scott Pruitt deploying an aide to hunt for a deal on a used mattress. It involves the world's richest man, President Trump's favorite general, and a $10 billion defense contract. And it may be a sign of how tech giants and Silicon Valley tycoons will dominate Washington for generations to come.The information is currently strewn across some 400 centers, and the Pentagon's top brass believes that consolidating it into one cloud-based system, the way the CIA did in 2013, will make it more secure and accessible. That's why, on July 26, the Defense Department issued a request for proposals called JEDI, short for Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure.But when JEDI was issued, on the day Congress recessed for the summer,According to insiders familiar with the 1,375-page request for proposal, the language contains a host of technical stipulations that only Amazon can meet, making it hard for other leading cloud-services providers to win - or even apply for - the contract. One provision, for instance, stipulates that bidders must already generate more than $2 billion a year in commercial cloud revenues - a "bigger is better" requirement that rules out all but a few of Amazon's rivals.What's more, the process of crafting JEDI bears all the hallmarks of the swamp that Trump has vowed to drain. Though there has long been talk about the Defense Department joining the cloud,The lobbyist, Sally Donnelly, served as a top advisor to Mattis while the details of JEDI were being hammered out. During her tenure, Mattis flew to Seattle to tour Amazon's headquarters and meet with Jeff Bezos . Then, as the cloud-computing contract was being finalized,Congressional insiders who have reviewed the process question whether Donnelly violated a federal law that bars executive-branch employees from participating in government decisions that affect their personal interests. "We recently became aware of serious and possible criminal violations related to the Amazon cloud DOD contract process," says a high-ranking congressional staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "We are concerned about the implications of the appearance of conflicts of interest and impropriety related to how Pentagon personnel with close ties to Amazon may have influenced multi-billion-dollar cloud contracts."Donnelly, through her lawyer, denies any wrongdoing. "Ms. Donnelly sold her entire stake in SBD Advisors before setting foot in the Pentagon," the lawyer said. "From that moment forward, she has had absolutely no financial or other interest in SBD Advisors or its clients."But whether or not any legal or ethical boundaries were crossed, Amazon's high-ranking connections in the Pentagon underscore how Jeff Bezos continues to wield influence in Washington, even as the president himself rails against the online goliath. It also raises a larger question: How do you drain a swamp when the alligators are bigger than ever?The details of the JEDI contract provide a window into how new players like Amazon are faring in the notoriously insular world of defense contracting. Donnelly, the lobbyist at the center of the controversy, is a former reporter for Time who set up her own lobbying shop a half mile from the White House in 2012.SBD Advisors boasted that it helped clients "navigate the political and media environment in the national security space" and "maximize opportunities." Among Donnelly's clients was Amazon Web Services, the online giant's cloud-computing unit.During her time at SBD, Donnelly grew close to General Mattis. When Mattis was nominated by President Trump to lead the Pentagon, she was brought on to run his Senate confirmation process. The day after he was sworn in, Donnelly went to work for him as a special advisor."It was a well known thing that if you needed something you would give it to Sally, and Sally would give it to the defense secretary," says an insider who worked closely with Donnelly. As one of the secretary's top advisors, Donnelly vetted his schedule and arranged his meetings. And among the most significant meetings that took place under her watch was a visit to Amazon's headquarters in Seattle on August 10, 2017. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos personally tweeted a photo of himself hosting #SecDef Mattis.Amazon insists that Bezos and Mattis did not discuss the cloud bid during the visit. But the defense secretary reportedly returned from the visit convinced that the Pentagon needed to turn its data over to a commercial cloud provider. A month after Mattis met with Bezos, on September 13, 2017, the Pentagon put out a memo citing the defense secretary's visit to Seattle, which it hailed as an "epicenter of innovation.""Everybody immediately knew that it was for Amazon," says a rival bidder who asked not to be named. To even make a bid, a provider must maintain a distance of at least 150 miles between its data centers and provide "32 GB of RAM"-specifications that few providers other than Amazon can meet.The Defense Department says that neither Mattis nor Donnelly were involved in shaping JEDI. But congressional insiders plan to take a closer look at how and when Donnelly benefited from the sale of her lobbying firm. According to her financial disclosure forms, she sold her stake in SBD Advisors for $1.17 million two days before she went to work for Mattis.And in March, two weeks after Donnelly left the Pentagon, SBD was bought by C5 Capital, a private equity firm with direct ties to Amazon.On its website, C5 trumpets that it is working with Amazon Web Services to "meet the growth opportunity being created by the geographic expansion of AWS." In 2016, C5 and AWS partnered in Bahrain-based fund that backed cloud startups in Africa and the Middle East. "We've been partnering with C5 around the world for a long time," Teresa Carlson, Amazon's vice president for worldwide public sector, said at a joint event in Washington in May 2017."Everybody in the industry was quite surprised," says one rival bidder who asked not to be identified. On August 7, Oracle filed an official protest with the Government Accountability Office, arguing that JEDI violates federal procurement laws. In addition, some cybersecurity experts warn that allowing a single company to manage the Pentagon's data will make it vulnerable to cyberattacks and reduce innovation.Amazon and others says that it makes sense not to spread the data around. "If you don't have good experience and a workforce that understands cloud, it's going to be really hard to try to absorb multiple clouds and create multiple architectures," Carlson told the Washington Post. And the company's widely perceived edge in the JEDI process underscores that bigger is still considered better when it comes to defense contracts. Amazon Web Services generated $17.5 billion last year-nearly 10 percent of the online giant's total revenues. "Amazon was an early mover in this market," says William Schneider, a defense analyst with the Hudson Institute. "It's a dominant player, and they are the initial providers of cloud services in the intelligence community."Amazon has spent $67 million on lobbying since 2000 - including more this year than Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, and Wells FargoIts Washington office employs more than 100 lobbyists, including 68 so-called "revolvers" - officials who have moved from government employment to the private sector. The company also employs many former officials with insider connections, including Scott Renda, who worked for the Office of Management and Budget's cloud computing division, and Anne Rung, who served as the government's chief acquisition officer.If you think the JEDI contract is big, consider this: Last year, working for Bezos, Rung helped pass the so-called Amazon amendment, a provision buried in a defense authorization bill that will establish Amazon as the go-to portal for every online purchase the government makes-some $53 billion every year. President Trump may enjoy firing off incendiary tweets attacking Amazon. ButEditor's Note: The story has been corrected to note that a few of Amazon's competitors may be able to meet JEDI's request for 32 GB of RAM, and to delete a reference suggesting that the term "ruggedized" is an Amazon-generated standard. In a statement issued in response to the story, Amazon Web Services said it is "eager to participate in a fair, open, and competitive bidding process that allows the customer to thoroughly analyze the various providers and select the solutions that best meet their needs."