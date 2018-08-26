Following a four-hour debate at the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) gathering in Chicago, the fate of the superdelegates, who had the power to vote for whomever they want to nominate in a presidential primary, was sealed.
"The reforms passed by the full DNC require superdelegates to refrain from voting on the first presidential nominating ballot unless a candidate has enough votes from pledged delegates (based on the outcomes of primaries and caucuses) that superdelegates wouldn't overturn the will of the people," the DNC said in a statement on Saturday.
So, come 2020, the only thing that would carry weight at the initial DNC ballot are the votes gained by the candidates during state primaries and caucuses. If there is a need for a second ballot, superdelegates can then cast their vote. Such a system, supporters of the reform Sen. Bernie Sanders and DNC Chairman Tom Perez argued, would allow better representation of grassroots candidates.
"Today is a historic day for our party," Perez said in a statement on Saturday. "These reforms will help grow our party, unite Democrats, and restore voters' trust by making our 2020 nominating process the most inclusive and transparent in our history.
Sanders for his part called the implemented reform an "important step forward in making the Democratic Party more open, democratic and responsive to the input of ordinary Americans."
The controversy over the power held by superdelegates came under intense scrutiny from Sanders' supporters after some 15 percent of the DNC convention delegates helped seal the fate for the Democratic nomination in 2016. For over two years, critics argued that superdelegates' early endorsement for Hillary Clinton bolstered her position during the primaries, where she beat the Vermont senator while lacking support from the absolute majority of delegates needed.
What made Sanders' loss even worse is the fact that he was defeated at the height of the DNC email scandal, exposed to the public by WikiLeaks. The leaked emails revealed that Democratic leadership had worked to sabotage the senator's presidential campaign. The fiasco left a dark stain on the party which many thought was elitist and undemocratic.
Comment: Bernie Sanders, by default, has 'made a difference' in the rigged process that resulted in Clinton as the nominee. Good so far. What about the rest of the corruption and scandal within the DNC?