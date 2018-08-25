© Teresa Kroeger / AFP

Twitter's chief executive Jack Dorsey will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Sept. 5 to testify about the company's algorithms that have repeatedly raised suspicions of judgment bias and stealth censorship.Citing the social media giant's "incredibly powerful" ability to "change the national conversation," the committee's Republican head stated that Americans have a full right to raise concerns when "decisions about data and content are made using opaque processes."On the same day, Dorsey, along with Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, are scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, to be once again questioned about alleged interference in the US elections, after their previous briefings failed to expose any significant 'Russian meddling' and were thus deemed "inadequate."In a bid to reassure the US government, tech giants have rushed to clean their platforms of various undesirables and suspected "Russian bots" in particular,US President Donald Trump earlier on Friday personally criticized the tech companies for their alleged censorship. "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can't do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!" Trump wrote on Twitter.