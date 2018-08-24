© Global Look Press/ Taleb Almamari



At least 26 people, mostly children, have been killed in a Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen's coastal town of Hodeidah, local media report. The strike reportedly targeted people as they fled the besieged al-Duraihimi district.The head of Hodeidah's health office said the group had picked up an old truck after an airstrike on Wednesday.Dr Abdul-Rahman Jar Allah said, the Middle East Eye reports.The Red Sea port of Hodeidah has been under siege from Saudi-led forces trying to recapture the city from Houthi rebels since June. Civilians remain trapped in the city and aid groups are reportedly unable to enter Hodeidah, prompting civilians to appeal to international organizations to open a safe passage for them to escape."No one can enter Duraihimi to help civilians but the ICRC and they have not entered it yet, so civilians risk their lives to flee the city or relieve wounded," GarAllah told MEE.The Saudi-led coalition has been waging a brutal military campaign in Yemen since March 2015, in an attempt to restore toppled president Hadi to power.Human rights organizations have been accusing the coalition of indiscriminately shelling civilians and infrastructure.The war in Yemen has killed more than 5,500 people and over 9,000 have been injured as of the end of 2017, according to the United Nations.