"A British diplomat based in Yemen told PolOff [US embassy political officer] that Saudi Arabia had an interest to build a pipeline, wholly owned, operated and protected by Saudi Arabia, through Hadramawt to a port on the Gulf of Aden, thereby bypassing the Arabian Gulf/Persian Gulf and the straits of Hormuz. Saleh has always opposed this. The diplomat contended that Saudi Arabia, through supporting Yemeni military leadership, paying for the loyalty of sheikhs and other means, was positioning itself to ensure it would, for the right price, obtain the rights for this pipeline from Saleh's successor."

Pipeline plans and a proxy war with Iran could be motivating factors in the America's continued support of genocide in Yemen.This week, the mainstream media has finally started to report on the growing humanitarian crisis in Yemen, after the details of a school bus bombing carried out by US forces and their allies went viral online. At least 43 people were killed in the attack , with the majority of the victims being under the age of 10. An additional 63 people were wounded in the attack as well.There is a great deal of confusion about what it is taking place in Yemen, and much of this is by the intentional design of the US military industrial complex and their lapdog mainstream media. Since early 2015, a coalition consisting of forces from the US, Saudi Arabia, and UAE have been bombing Yemen on a regular basis, and have worked together to set up a blockade that has cut the country off from the world, causing mass starvation and disease.This week, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy announced that he would be making an amendment to the 2019 Defense Appropriations bill which would attempt to would cut off United States' support for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition's war in Yemen. Although, President Trump has said that he would disregard congressional restrictions in the defense bill that were related to the war in Yemen.Sadly, the conquest of Yemen seems to be something that this attacking coalition is not willing to take off the table, and there are a number of possibilities as to why they are so determined.Prior to 2012, when a revolution swept the country, the government in Yemen received financial and military support from both the US and Saudi Arabia and were generally compliant with western military and business interests.The Houthis seemed to be winning the civil war to take power of the country following the revolution, when the Saudi led coalition stepped in with military support to help restore the ousted government and their loyalists. The Houthis have long been rumored to receive support and funding from the Iranian government, which naturally makes them a target for both the US and Saudi Arabia.A recent report from Aljazeera reveals that this coalition has possible financial motives in the region as well.These details matched with previous reports of plans to build a pipeline through the region indicate that financial interests and conquest for resources is a major motivation for the outside forces in this civil war.Plans of a pipeline date back to at least 2008, when a classified State Department cable sent from the US embassy in Yemen to the Secretary of State was obtained and published by Wikileaks The cable stated that:Michael Horton, a senior analyst on Yemen at the Jamestown Foundation explained the potential strategical and economic power that a pipeline through this area could provide for Saudi Arabia and its allies."The kingdom's primary interest in the governorate is the possible construction of an oil pipeline. Such a pipeline has long been a dream of the government of Saudi Arabia.The prospect of securing a route for a future pipeline through the Hadramawt likely figures in Saudi Arabia's broader long-term strategy in Yemen," Horton commented in a 2015 report. Hadramaut is Yemen's wealthiest region, an is responsible for 80% of its oil exports, and accounts for 50% of its landmass.The current situation in Yemen has become recognized by many experts as the world's greatest humanitarian crisis. In addition to the constant bombing, the blockade of the country has led to a massive outbreak of Cholera, a horrific illness that could be solved very easily if people just had access to clean water.