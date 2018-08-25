© Brian Snyder/Reuters

"I thought that the public - America - needed to know how close this was and the evidence was overwhelming. I did not want Paul Manafort to be guilty, but he was and no one is above the law," said Duncan.

"At times I thought the prosecution was a little bored," she said. "I saw them napping during the trial. (Greg) Andres and (Brandon) Van Grack especially, so it kind of sent a message of 'we're bored with this,' and I'm thinking 'well if you're bored then why are we here?'"

"You don't really care about Mr. Manafort's bank fraud. You really care about what information he might give you about Mr. Trump and what might lead to his impeachment or prosecution."

