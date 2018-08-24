© Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters

One of Switzerland's largest banks, Credit Suisse has suspended 5.1 billion francs ($5 billion) in assets linked to Russia as a result of Washington's sanctions against the country.There is reportedly growing fear among Western banks of reprisals from the US for working with targeted Russian individuals and entities.The bank froze the funds in the second quarter of 2018, according to Reuters."Following recent US sanctions and given US regulatory restrictions, Credit Suisse reclassified certain impacted assets from Assets under Management to Assets under Custody," the statement read."This reclassification does not represent a freezing of the assets. In addition, non-sanctioned clients were not affected by the re-classification. Neither did this result in any financial loss or provision."Credit Suisse says it remains highly committed to Russia and continues to monitor developments.The Zurich-based Credit Suisse owned aircraft surrendered by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska before the sanctions, and had also lent money to businessman Viktor Vekselberg.Switzerland has been one of destinations for money leaving Russia. According to data from the Russian central bank, around $6.2 billion, or 14 percent of total Russian cross-border outflows, went to Switzerland in 2017."UBS ... implements worldwide at least the sanctions currently imposed by Switzerland, the UN, the EU and the US," said a spokesman for the bank.A spokesman for Julius Baer said it "cooperates with international regulators... in the field of sanction regulations."The fear among banks stems from facing possible huge penalties from Washington. In 2014, France's BNP Paribas agreed to pay a record $8.9 billion for violating US sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.