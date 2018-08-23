The renowned American political dissident, MIT linguist, and author Noam Chomsky came out in criticism of the media's portrayal of what he considers trivial issues - the Russia investigation, U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies and Trump's cozying up to Russia's Putin.
Chomsky was interviewed by Amy Goodman on Democracy Now - an independent news program. He believes that there are more pressing issues to be addressed by the media, such as the root causes of immigration, Trump's climate policies, and Israeli interference in U.S. elections.
Beginning at 5:27 in the video, Chomsky said:
"First of all, if you're interested in foreign interference in our elections, whatever the Russians may have done barely counts or weighs in the balance as compared with what another state does, openly, brazenly and with enormous support."
"Israeli intervention in U.S. elections vastly overwhelms anything the Russians may have done," Chomsky said. "I mean, even to the point where the prime minister of Israel, Netanyahu, goes directly to Congress, without even informing the president, and speaks to Congress, with overwhelming applause, to try to undermine the president's policies - what happened with Obama and Netanyahu in 2015. Did Putin come to give an address to the joint sessions of Congress trying to-calling on them to reverse U.S. policy, without even informing the president? And that's just a tiny bit of this overwhelming influence."The interview was recorded in late July, but is making waves in U.S. politics this week as Trump continues to attack the Trump-Russia investigation and RealClearPolitics highlighted the clip.
Chomsky also said Trump is "perfectly right when he says we should have better relations with Russia. Being dragged through the mud for that is outlandish."