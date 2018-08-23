A captured drone by Syrian army
Military of the Syrian Armed Forces spotted three combat drones approaching positions of the government troops on the western outskirts of the settlement of Abu Dali

Three UAVs launched from the territory controlled by militants were destroyed on Tuesday in the south of Syria's Idlib province, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties, Major General Alexei Tsygankov, said on Wednesday.

"On August 21, military of the Syrian Armed Forces spotted three combat drones approaching positions of the government troops on the western outskirts of the settlement of Abu Dali in the south of Idlib province, from the side of the territories controlled by illegal armed units," he said.

The general said the drones had been destroyed with the use of the aircraft defense cannon ZU-23 and small arms. No Syrian military were injured, he added.

Tsygankov also said illegal armed units in the southwest of Syria have surrendered during the day one infantry fighting vehicle as well as 489 units of small arms and 500 kilograms of munitions of different type and caliber.

"Representatives of the Russian reconciliation center together with the Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees in Syria control the return of civilians from the Idlib de-escalation zone through the humanitarian corridor Abu al-Duhur. A total of 416 people, including 224 children have left in the past 24 hours," the general said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning back to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

They are also tasked with lending humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, coordinating work to restore the infrastructure in war-torn regions, assisting in the return of refugees and in the integration of militants who have laid down arms into the peaceful life, as well as monitoring the ceasefire.