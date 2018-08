© Unknown



"...some people will teach him [to do] that. It must be seen that if internal tensions with the United States continue like this that a September 11 is no unlikely possibility."

Philip M. Giraldi is a former CIA counter-terrorism specialist and military intelligence officer who served nineteen years overseas in Turkey, Italy, Germany, and Spain. He was the CIA Chief of Base for the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 and was one of the first Americans to enter Afghanistan in December 2001. Phil is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a Washington-based advocacy group that seeks to encourage and promote a U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East that is consistent with American values and interests.

There has been some reporting in the United States mass media about the deteriorating relationship between Washington and Ankara and what it might mean. Such a falling out between NATO members has not been seen since France left the alliance in 1966 and observers note thatas neither party appears prepared to moderate its current position while diplomatic exchanges have been half-hearted and designed to lead nowhere.The immediate cause of the breakdown is ostensiblyAndrew Brunson was arrested 21 months ago and charged with being a supporter of the alleged conspiracy behind the military coup in 2016 that sought to kill or replace President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.In the aftermath of the coup attempt, Erdogan has had himself voted extraordinary special powers to maintain public order and has arrested 160,000 people, including 20 Americans, who have been imprisoned. More than 170,000 civil servants, teachers, and military personnel have lost their jobs, the judiciary has been hobbled, and senior army officers have been replaced by loyalists.Gulen is a religious leader who claims to promote a moderate brand of Islam that is compatible with western values. His power base consists of a large number of private schools that educate according to his curriculum, with particular emphasis on math and sciences. Many of the graduates become part of a loose affiliation that has sometimes been described as a cult. Gulen also owns and operates a number of media outlets, all of which have now been shut by Erdogan as part of his clamp down on the press. Turkey currently imprisons more journalists than any other country.Washington began the tit-for-tat by imposing sanctions on two cabinet-level officials in Erdogan's government: Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul. Ankara has now also been on the receiving end of a Trump tweet and tariffs have been placed on a broad range of Turkish products, to include steel and aluminum.The view that economic pressure will force the Turks to yield could be mistaken and demonstrates that the Administration does not include anyone who knows that Americans have been unpopular in Turkey since the Gulf War.Foreign investors, who fueled much of Turkey's recent economic growth, have fled the market, suggesting that a collapse in credit might be on the way. Those European banks that hold Turkish debt are fearing a possible default.It is a spectacle of one NATO member driving another NATO member's economy into the ground over a political dispute.telling his supporters to unload all their liquid valuables, gold and foreign to buy the plummeting lira, a certain recipe for disaster. If they do that, they will likely lose everything.Other contentious issues involved in the badly damaged bilateral relationship arewhere the Turks have a legitimate interest due to potential Kurdish terrorism and are seeking a buffer zone, as well as Ankara's interest in buying Russian air defense missile systems, which has prompted the U.S. to suspend sales of the new F-35 fighter. the sanctions on Iran that were re-imposed last week and they will continue to buy Iranian oil after the November 4th initiation of a U.S. ban on such purchases.In terms of U.S. interests, Turkey, which has the second largest army in NATO, is of strategic value because it is Muslim, countering arguments that the alliance is some kind of Christian club working to suppress Islam in the Middle East. And it is also important because of its geographic location close to hot spots where the American military is currently engaged.Indeed, Incirlik has become one of the flashpoints in the argument with Washington.The "Association for Social Justice and Aid" has called for a temporary halt to all operations at the base to permit a search for evidence.If the lawyers are successful in court, it will mean a major conflict as Washington asserts the rights of the officers under thewhile Turkey will no doubt insist that the Americans are criminals and have no protection.Another trial balloon being floated by Erdogan is even more frightening in terms of the demons that it could be unleashing. Abdurrahman Dilipak, an Islamist columnist writing in the pro-government newspaper Yeni Atik, has suggested that. Dilipak threatened that if Trump does nothing to reduce tensionDilipak also warned that presumed Gulenist "U.S. collaborators" inside Turkey would be severely punished if they dared to go out into the streets to protest in support of Washington.though it could equally be seen as a rejection of the tactic being employed, i.e. using heavy-handed sanctions and tariffs to compel obedience from governments disinclined to follow Washington's leadership. Either way, the Turkish-American relationship is in trouble and increasingly a liability for both sides, yet