Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Gebran Bassil and discussed Syrian issues.The UN Secretariat secretly banned the organization's divisions from taking part in restoring Syria's economy, Sergei Lavrov said Monday.Lavrov said.Lebanon supports Russia's initiative on Syrian refugees and hopes that it will be implemented, Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Gebran Bassil said as he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday.According to him, Russia "keeps in touch with the Syrian government" and with those countries that have hosted the refugees."The United States is trying to artificially slow down the process of the refugees' return by refusing to participate in the restoration of infrastructure in Syria." Lavrov told a press conference after a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil.where called to build up humanitarian aid to the Syrian people and to the countries where refugees are living at the moment.Hours before the meeting, Vladimir Putin called on European countries to rebuild the crisis-torn Syria to ensure that Syrian refugees are able to return to their homeland, warning that a renewed migration crisis would be a "disruptive burden" for Europe.Now that most part of Syrian territory has been liberated from terrorists, Moscow claims, Syrian citizens can safely return to their homes.