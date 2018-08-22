Earlier today a 7.3 quake hit Venezuela,

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake has also hit the Republic of Vanuatu

An earthquake has been recorded at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles) and 302 km (188 miles) west of Bandon, Oregon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website.No tsunami warning has yet been issued. There is no information about possible victims or damage.Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados and Grenada.in the New Hebrides archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.