No tsunami warning has yet been issued. There is no information about possible victims or damage.
Earlier today a 7.3 quake hit Venezuela, Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados and Grenada.
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake has also hit the Republic of Vanuatu in the New Hebrides archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.
M6.2 - 265km WNW of Bandon, Oregon— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) August 22, 2018
Mag: 6.2
Depth: 10km
Date-Time: 2018-08-22 09:31:47 UTChttps://t.co/JSpC5f8P6x#USGS #Earthquake #Oregon pic.twitter.com/RyG8X9I3jm
Comment: The 2 other recent events: Major 7.3 earthquake strikes northern Venezuela, causing minor damage - Largest quake in 118 years
Shallow M6.7 earthquake hits Vanuatu