A strange, unidentified humanoid creature has been spotted near Mount Vernon just outside of the nation's capital. Has one of Washington D.C.'s reptilian swamp creatures crawled out of her office for a bit of sightseeing during the Congressional summer recess? The sighting reportedly occurred a "couple miles" north of Mount Vernon. Despite its name, Mount Vernon is not a mountain; it is the former plantation home of George Washington situated on the Potomac River. Today Mount Vernon is an independently owned historical attraction.The remains of George and Martha Washington are interred at the site - as do the remains of their slaves.On July 31, a motorist driving near Mount Vernon spotted what appeared to be a deer by the side of the road - until it stood up and ran across the road. MUFON Ohio investigator Ron McGlone received a report of the sighting this week, which has been published by the Mount Vernon News.